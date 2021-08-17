CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $256.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.63.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.99 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

