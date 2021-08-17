Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Issues Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91.

CRKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

