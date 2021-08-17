Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001420 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $777.00 or 0.01660382 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.