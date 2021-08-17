Crypto Sports (CSPN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $715.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $432,157.16 and approximately $715.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

