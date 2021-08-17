CryptoPing 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $459.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $459.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00135713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.15 or 1.00031585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.21 or 0.00917145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.72 or 0.06926989 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.