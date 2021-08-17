CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of LAW opened at $56.32 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.