Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 9,124 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

