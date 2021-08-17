Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,972 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

