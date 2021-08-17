Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 282.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after buying an additional 2,608,695 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 477,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

