Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 30,121 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter worth $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter worth $219,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

