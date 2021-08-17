Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 415,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

