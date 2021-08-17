Cutler Group LP Lowers Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cutler Group LP lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 135,137 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $411,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,090. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

