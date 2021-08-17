cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,415.00 or 0.15994445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $74.15 million and $39,417.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

