CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 90.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 848,214 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBAY. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

