Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Issues Earnings Results

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Cypress Environmental Partners stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,257. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

