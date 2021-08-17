Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

CYRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 952,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,969. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. Cyren has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Cyren news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cyren as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

