Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,618,395. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

