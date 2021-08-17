CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYTR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.15. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

