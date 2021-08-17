Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDAIF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $87.95. 14,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

