Datamine Price Reaches $0.12 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $525,902.19 and approximately $16,004.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00340800 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001411 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.89 or 0.00985635 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,248 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

