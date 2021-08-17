Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $308,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Shares of DE traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.53. 67,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,844. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $189.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

