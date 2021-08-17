Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on CAE to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.22 on Monday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.41.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

