Desjardins Comments on CAE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $28.12 on Monday. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 71.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 292,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in CAE by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 617,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 176,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CAE by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

