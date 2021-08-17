Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

DWNI stock opened at €52.94 ($62.28) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.88.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

