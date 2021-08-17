Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

DWNI opened at €52.94 ($62.28) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.88.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

