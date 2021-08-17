dForce Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. dForce has a market cap of $24.41 million and $5.32 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.49 or 0.00914680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00104248 BTC.

About dForce

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.