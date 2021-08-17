Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

DGEAF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

DGEAF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201. Diageo has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

