Diageo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 492% compared to the average daily volume of 588 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.05. 9,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,049. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.45. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.