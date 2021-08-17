Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 814,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,320. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

