DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $152.04 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.87 or 0.00441382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.46 or 0.01494049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,794,737 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

