DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.89 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

