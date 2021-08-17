Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 7.4%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 464,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,870,000.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

