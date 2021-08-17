Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,094.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,094 ($40.42) and last traded at GBX 3,036 ($39.67), with a volume of 2911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,030 ($39.59).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,954.66.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

