dKargo (DKA) Achieves Market Cap of $166.90 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $166.90 million and approximately $27.55 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.02 or 0.00929185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00163238 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

