Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -272.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Docebo by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Docebo by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Docebo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

