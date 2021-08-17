Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$93.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.91.

TSE DCBO opened at C$89.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.55. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$91.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -151.39.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

