DoorDash, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.26.

DoorDash stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.36.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

