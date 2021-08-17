DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.26.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion and a PE ratio of -25.40. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

