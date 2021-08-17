DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 48.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 36.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.94 million, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.26). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

