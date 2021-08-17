DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOYU stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.75. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.