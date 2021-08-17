DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 9.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 178,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,129,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in DouYu International by 104.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

