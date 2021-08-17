Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 24,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,042. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.80.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

