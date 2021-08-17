Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.40 ($51.06).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €43.72 ($51.44) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.07. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of €44.00 ($51.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

