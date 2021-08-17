Dustin Combs Sells 925 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 925 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $22,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $246.03 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,631,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

