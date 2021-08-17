DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KSM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,617 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,732,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

