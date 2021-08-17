DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KSM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
