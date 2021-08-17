DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

DXPE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,704. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $593.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DXP Enterprises stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

