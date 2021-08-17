Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.