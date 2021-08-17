Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dynatronics’ earnings. Dynatronics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatronics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

