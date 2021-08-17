DZ Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €13.75 Price Target

DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.89 ($12.81).

SDF opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

