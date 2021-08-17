Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

